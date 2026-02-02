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HSMV: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF
HSMV exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.51 and at a high of 39.55.
Follow First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HSMV News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Labor Market Frozen, Fed PUT On Ice
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- SPX Skew Steepens To 1Y High As Tariff Uncertainty Rises
- Small Caps Stage Quiet Comeback As AI Trade Shows Cracks
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Tech Vs. Small Caps Volatility Widens As Rotation Accelerates
- Katie Stockton On Market Rotation, Tech Stock Weakness, And More
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HSMV stock price today?
First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF stock is priced at 39.51 today. It trades within 39.51 - 39.55, yesterday's close was 39.41, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of HSMV shows these updates.
Does First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF is currently valued at 39.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.86% and USD. View the chart live to track HSMV movements.
How to buy HSMV stock?
You can buy First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF shares at the current price of 39.51. Orders are usually placed near 39.51 or 39.81, while 3 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow HSMV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HSMV stock?
Investing in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.10 - 39.82 and current price 39.51. Many compare 0.53% and 3.43% before placing orders at 39.51 or 39.81. Explore the HSMV price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF in the past year was 39.82. Within 35.10 - 39.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV) over the year was 35.10. Comparing it with the current 39.51 and 35.10 - 39.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HSMV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HSMV stock split?
First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.41, and 7.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.41
- Open
- 39.52
- Bid
- 39.51
- Ask
- 39.81
- Low
- 39.51
- High
- 39.55
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.43%
- Year Change
- 7.86%