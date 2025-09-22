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HSCZ: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
HSCZ exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.80 and at a high of 43.99.
Follow iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HSCZ News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Market Signals: Global Equities Face Higher Bar In 2026
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
- International Growth Outlook: Necessity Sparks Opportunity
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HSCZ stock price today?
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock is priced at 43.95 today. It trades within 43.80 - 43.99, yesterday's close was 43.70, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of HSCZ shows these updates.
Does iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF is currently valued at 43.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.92% and USD. View the chart live to track HSCZ movements.
How to buy HSCZ stock?
You can buy iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 43.95. Orders are usually placed near 43.95 or 44.25, while 29 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow HSCZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HSCZ stock?
Investing in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.58 - 43.99 and current price 43.95. Many compare 2.95% and 4.47% before placing orders at 43.95 or 44.25. Explore the HSCZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the past year was 43.99. Within 36.58 - 43.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) over the year was 36.58. Comparing it with the current 43.95 and 36.58 - 43.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HSCZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HSCZ stock split?
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.70, and 19.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.70
- Open
- 43.99
- Bid
- 43.95
- Ask
- 44.25
- Low
- 43.80
- High
- 43.99
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 2.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.47%
- Year Change
- 19.92%