QuotesSections
Currencies / HSCZ
Back to US Stock Market

HSCZ: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

43.95 USD 0.25 (0.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HSCZ exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.80 and at a high of 43.99.

Follow iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HSCZ News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HSCZ stock price today?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock is priced at 43.95 today. It trades within 43.80 - 43.99, yesterday's close was 43.70, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of HSCZ shows these updates.

Does iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF is currently valued at 43.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.92% and USD. View the chart live to track HSCZ movements.

How to buy HSCZ stock?

You can buy iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 43.95. Orders are usually placed near 43.95 or 44.25, while 29 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow HSCZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HSCZ stock?

Investing in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.58 - 43.99 and current price 43.95. Many compare 2.95% and 4.47% before placing orders at 43.95 or 44.25. Explore the HSCZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the past year was 43.99. Within 36.58 - 43.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) over the year was 36.58. Comparing it with the current 43.95 and 36.58 - 43.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HSCZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HSCZ stock split?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.70, and 19.92% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
43.80 43.99
Year Range
36.58 43.99
Previous Close
43.70
Open
43.99
Bid
43.95
Ask
44.25
Low
43.80
High
43.99
Volume
29
Daily Change
0.57%
Month Change
2.95%
6 Months Change
4.47%
Year Change
19.92%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev