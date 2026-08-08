- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HSBH: HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged
HSBH exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.91 and at a high of 114.02.
Follow HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HSBH stock price today?
HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged stock is priced at 112.93 today. It trades within 112.91 - 114.02, yesterday's close was 112.61, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of HSBH shows these updates.
Does HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged stock pay dividends?
HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged is currently valued at 112.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.24% and USD. View the chart live to track HSBH movements.
How to buy HSBH stock?
You can buy HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged shares at the current price of 112.93. Orders are usually placed near 112.93 or 113.23, while 31 and -0.83% show market activity. Follow HSBH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HSBH stock?
Investing in HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged involves considering the yearly range 86.97 - 118.26 and current price 112.93. Many compare -3.84% and 15.51% before placing orders at 112.93 or 113.23. Explore the HSBH price chart live with daily changes.
What are HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged stock highest prices?
The highest price of HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged in the past year was 118.26. Within 86.97 - 118.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 112.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged performance using the live chart.
What are HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (HSBH) over the year was 86.97. Comparing it with the current 112.93 and 86.97 - 118.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HSBH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HSBH stock split?
HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 112.61, and 18.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 112.61
- Open
- 113.88
- Bid
- 112.93
- Ask
- 113.23
- Low
- 112.91
- High
- 114.02
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- -3.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.51%
- Year Change
- 18.24%