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HPF: John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II Pfd Income Fund II
HPF exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.86 and at a high of 15.94.
Follow John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II Pfd Income Fund II dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HPF News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HPF stock price today?
John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II Pfd Income Fund II stock is priced at 15.91 today. It trades within 15.86 - 15.94, yesterday's close was 15.89, and trading volume reached 61. The live price chart of HPF shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II Pfd Income Fund II stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II Pfd Income Fund II is currently valued at 15.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.18% and USD. View the chart live to track HPF movements.
How to buy HPF stock?
You can buy John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II Pfd Income Fund II shares at the current price of 15.91. Orders are usually placed near 15.91 or 16.21, while 61 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow HPF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HPF stock?
Investing in John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II Pfd Income Fund II involves considering the yearly range 15.06 - 17.13 and current price 15.91. Many compare 0.32% and -1.30% before placing orders at 15.91 or 16.21. Explore the HPF price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II Pfd Income Fund II stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II Pfd Income Fund II in the past year was 17.13. Within 15.06 - 17.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II Pfd Income Fund II performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II Pfd Income Fund II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II Pfd Income Fund II (HPF) over the year was 15.06. Comparing it with the current 15.91 and 15.06 - 17.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HPF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HPF stock split?
John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II Pfd Income Fund II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.89, and -1.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.89
- Open
- 15.94
- Bid
- 15.91
- Ask
- 16.21
- Low
- 15.86
- High
- 15.94
- Volume
- 61
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.30%
- Year Change
- -1.18%