- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HOOZ: TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF
HOOZ exchange rate has changed by -5.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.92 and at a high of 12.79.
Follow TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HOOZ stock price today?
TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF stock is priced at 12.63 today. It trades within 11.92 - 12.79, yesterday's close was 13.35, and trading volume reached 168. The live price chart of HOOZ shows these updates.
Does TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF stock pay dividends?
TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF is currently valued at 12.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -42.33% and USD. View the chart live to track HOOZ movements.
How to buy HOOZ stock?
You can buy TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF shares at the current price of 12.63. Orders are usually placed near 12.63 or 12.93, while 168 and 0.56% show market activity. Follow HOOZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HOOZ stock?
Investing in TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.25 - 49.23 and current price 12.63. Many compare -16.14% and -68.92% before placing orders at 12.63 or 12.93. Explore the HOOZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF in the past year was 49.23. Within 8.25 - 49.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF (HOOZ) over the year was 8.25. Comparing it with the current 12.63 and 8.25 - 49.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HOOZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HOOZ stock split?
TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short HOOD ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.35, and -42.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.35
- Open
- 12.56
- Bid
- 12.63
- Ask
- 12.93
- Low
- 11.92
- High
- 12.79
- Volume
- 168
- Daily Change
- -5.39%
- Month Change
- -16.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -68.92%
- Year Change
- -42.33%