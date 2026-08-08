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HOOW: Roundhill HOOD WeeklyPay ETF
HOOW exchange rate has changed by 2.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.93 and at a high of 24.88.
Follow Roundhill HOOD WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HOOW stock price today?
Roundhill HOOD WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 24.18 today. It trades within 23.93 - 24.88, yesterday's close was 23.48, and trading volume reached 245. The live price chart of HOOW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill HOOD WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill HOOD WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 24.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -58.62% and USD. View the chart live to track HOOW movements.
How to buy HOOW stock?
You can buy Roundhill HOOD WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 24.18. Orders are usually placed near 24.18 or 24.48, while 245 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow HOOW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HOOW stock?
Investing in Roundhill HOOD WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.14 - 86.07 and current price 24.18. Many compare 8.63% and -4.77% before placing orders at 24.18 or 24.48. Explore the HOOW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill HOOD WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill HOOD WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 86.07. Within 20.14 - 86.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill HOOD WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill HOOD WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill HOOD WeeklyPay ETF (HOOW) over the year was 20.14. Comparing it with the current 24.18 and 20.14 - 86.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HOOW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HOOW stock split?
Roundhill HOOD WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.48, and -58.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.48
- Open
- 24.10
- Bid
- 24.18
- Ask
- 24.48
- Low
- 23.93
- High
- 24.88
- Volume
- 245
- Daily Change
- 2.98%
- Month Change
- 8.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.77%
- Year Change
- -58.62%