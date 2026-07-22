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HOMZ: Hoya Capital Housing ETF
HOMZ exchange rate has changed by 1.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.42 and at a high of 47.43.
Follow Hoya Capital Housing ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOMZ News
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- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- S&P 500 Earnings Yield Now 5%; A Quick Take On Google's Earnings Report
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- U.S. Stocks: Margin Math Tests The Earnings Story
- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HOMZ stock price today?
Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock is priced at 47.42 today. It trades within 47.42 - 47.43, yesterday's close was 46.51, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of HOMZ shows these updates.
Does Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock pay dividends?
Hoya Capital Housing ETF is currently valued at 47.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.38% and USD. View the chart live to track HOMZ movements.
How to buy HOMZ stock?
You can buy Hoya Capital Housing ETF shares at the current price of 47.42. Orders are usually placed near 47.42 or 47.72, while 2 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow HOMZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HOMZ stock?
Investing in Hoya Capital Housing ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.16 - 50.01 and current price 47.42. Many compare 3.33% and 0.59% before placing orders at 47.42 or 47.72. Explore the HOMZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hoya Capital Housing ETF in the past year was 50.01. Within 41.16 - 50.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hoya Capital Housing ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) over the year was 41.16. Comparing it with the current 47.42 and 41.16 - 50.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HOMZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HOMZ stock split?
Hoya Capital Housing ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.51, and 0.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.51
- Open
- 47.43
- Bid
- 47.42
- Ask
- 47.72
- Low
- 47.42
- High
- 47.43
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.96%
- Month Change
- 3.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.59%
- Year Change
- 0.38%