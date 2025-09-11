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HNDL: Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF
HNDL exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.68 and at a high of 22.75.
Follow Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HNDL News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HNDL stock price today?
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF stock is priced at 22.72 today. It trades within 22.68 - 22.75, yesterday's close was 22.63, and trading volume reached 92. The live price chart of HNDL shows these updates.
Does Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF is currently valued at 22.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.85% and USD. View the chart live to track HNDL movements.
How to buy HNDL stock?
You can buy Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF shares at the current price of 22.72. Orders are usually placed near 22.72 or 23.02, while 92 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow HNDL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HNDL stock?
Investing in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.53 - 23.00 and current price 22.72. Many compare 0.98% and 0.44% before placing orders at 22.72 or 23.02. Explore the HNDL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the past year was 23.00. Within 21.53 - 23.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL) over the year was 21.53. Comparing it with the current 22.72 and 21.53 - 23.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HNDL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HNDL stock split?
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.63, and 4.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.63
- Open
- 22.68
- Bid
- 22.72
- Ask
- 23.02
- Low
- 22.68
- High
- 22.75
- Volume
- 92
- Daily Change
- 0.40%
- Month Change
- 0.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.44%
- Year Change
- 4.85%