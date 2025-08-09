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HLAL: Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
HLAL exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.70 and at a high of 73.17.
Follow Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HLAL News
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- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
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- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Tracking The Rise Of Islamic Finance
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- SPUS: 10 Stocks To Complement This Shariah-Compliant S&P 500 ETF
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HLAL stock price today?
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock is priced at 73.14 today. It trades within 72.70 - 73.17, yesterday's close was 72.60, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of HLAL shows these updates.
Does Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock pay dividends?
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF is currently valued at 73.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.63% and USD. View the chart live to track HLAL movements.
How to buy HLAL stock?
You can buy Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF shares at the current price of 73.14. Orders are usually placed near 73.14 or 73.44, while 48 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow HLAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HLAL stock?
Investing in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.74 - 73.83 and current price 73.14. Many compare 4.37% and 17.38% before placing orders at 73.14 or 73.44. Explore the HLAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF in the past year was 73.83. Within 55.74 - 73.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) over the year was 55.74. Comparing it with the current 73.14 and 55.74 - 73.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HLAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HLAL stock split?
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.60, and 30.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 72.60
- Open
- 72.99
- Bid
- 73.14
- Ask
- 73.44
- Low
- 72.70
- High
- 73.17
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 4.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.38%
- Year Change
- 30.63%