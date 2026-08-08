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HIYY: YieldMax HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF
HIYY exchange rate has changed by 4.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.01 and at a high of 13.66.
Follow YieldMax HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HIYY stock price today?
YieldMax HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 13.62 today. It trades within 13.01 - 13.66, yesterday's close was 13.05, and trading volume reached 68. The live price chart of HIYY shows these updates.
Does YieldMax HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 13.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -71.70% and USD. View the chart live to track HIYY movements.
How to buy HIYY stock?
You can buy YieldMax HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 13.62. Orders are usually placed near 13.62 or 13.92, while 68 and 3.65% show market activity. Follow HIYY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HIYY stock?
Investing in YieldMax HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.72 - 53.73 and current price 13.62. Many compare 6.07% and 16.36% before placing orders at 13.62 or 13.92. Explore the HIYY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 53.73. Within 9.72 - 53.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF (HIYY) over the year was 9.72. Comparing it with the current 13.62 and 9.72 - 53.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIYY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HIYY stock split?
YieldMax HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.05, and -71.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.05
- Open
- 13.14
- Bid
- 13.62
- Ask
- 13.92
- Low
- 13.01
- High
- 13.66
- Volume
- 68
- Daily Change
- 4.37%
- Month Change
- 6.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.36%
- Year Change
- -71.70%