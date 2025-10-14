- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HIPS: GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF
HIPS exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.60 and at a high of 11.74.
Follow GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HIPS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HIPS stock price today?
GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock is priced at 11.72 today. It trades within 11.60 - 11.74, yesterday's close was 11.62, and trading volume reached 52. The live price chart of HIPS shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF is currently valued at 11.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.54% and USD. View the chart live to track HIPS movements.
How to buy HIPS stock?
You can buy GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF shares at the current price of 11.72. Orders are usually placed near 11.72 or 12.02, while 52 and 0.77% show market activity. Follow HIPS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HIPS stock?
Investing in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.28 - 12.30 and current price 11.72. Many compare 1.91% and -0.17% before placing orders at 11.72 or 12.02. Explore the HIPS price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the past year was 12.30. Within 11.28 - 12.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) over the year was 11.28. Comparing it with the current 11.72 and 11.28 - 12.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIPS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HIPS stock split?
GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.62, and -3.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.62
- Open
- 11.63
- Bid
- 11.72
- Ask
- 12.02
- Low
- 11.60
- High
- 11.74
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- 0.86%
- Month Change
- 1.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.17%
- Year Change
- -3.54%