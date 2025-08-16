- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HIO: Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock
HIO exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.54 and at a high of 3.57.
Follow Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HIO News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Now More Than Ever: The Case For Global Bonds
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Lessons For Investors From Private Credit Concerns
- CEF Market Weekly Review: Distribution Cuts Continue At CLO Equity Funds
- HIO: Dividend Cut May Be Needed To Slow NAV Erosion (NYSE:HIO)
- ISD: Upside Potential Appears Limited, May Be Best To Take Gains (NYSE:ISD)
- High-Yield Closed-End Funds (Part 4): HIO
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HIO stock price today?
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock stock is priced at 3.56 today. It trades within 3.54 - 3.57, yesterday's close was 3.55, and trading volume reached 278. The live price chart of HIO shows these updates.
Does Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock stock pay dividends?
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock is currently valued at 3.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.87% and USD. View the chart live to track HIO movements.
How to buy HIO stock?
You can buy Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock shares at the current price of 3.56. Orders are usually placed near 3.56 or 3.86, while 278 and 0.56% show market activity. Follow HIO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HIO stock?
Investing in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock involves considering the yearly range 3.47 - 4.05 and current price 3.56. Many compare 0.85% and -5.57% before placing orders at 3.56 or 3.86. Explore the HIO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock in the past year was 4.05. Within 3.47 - 4.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock (HIO) over the year was 3.47. Comparing it with the current 3.56 and 3.47 - 4.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HIO stock split?
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.55, and -9.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.55
- Open
- 3.54
- Bid
- 3.56
- Ask
- 3.86
- Low
- 3.54
- High
- 3.57
- Volume
- 278
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.57%
- Year Change
- -9.87%