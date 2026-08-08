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HIMU: iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF
HIMU exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.52 and at a high of 48.69.
Follow iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HIMU stock price today?
iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF stock is priced at 48.67 today. It trades within 48.52 - 48.69, yesterday's close was 48.50, and trading volume reached 651. The live price chart of HIMU shows these updates.
Does iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF is currently valued at 48.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.04% and USD. View the chart live to track HIMU movements.
How to buy HIMU stock?
You can buy iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF shares at the current price of 48.67. Orders are usually placed near 48.67 or 48.97, while 651 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow HIMU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HIMU stock?
Investing in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.52 - 49.94 and current price 48.67. Many compare 0.29% and -1.04% before placing orders at 48.67 or 48.97. Explore the HIMU price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the past year was 49.94. Within 47.52 - 49.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (HIMU) over the year was 47.52. Comparing it with the current 48.67 and 47.52 - 49.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIMU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HIMU stock split?
iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.50, and -1.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.50
- Open
- 48.52
- Bid
- 48.67
- Ask
- 48.97
- Low
- 48.52
- High
- 48.69
- Volume
- 651
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.04%
- Year Change
- -1.04%