- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HIDV: AB Active ETFs Inc AB US High Dividend ETF
HIDV exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.35 and at a high of 92.75.
Follow AB Active ETFs Inc AB US High Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HIDV stock price today?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB US High Dividend ETF stock is priced at 92.75 today. It trades within 92.35 - 92.75, yesterday's close was 91.98, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of HIDV shows these updates.
Does AB Active ETFs Inc AB US High Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB US High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 92.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.23% and USD. View the chart live to track HIDV movements.
How to buy HIDV stock?
You can buy AB Active ETFs Inc AB US High Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 92.75. Orders are usually placed near 92.75 or 93.05, while 6 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow HIDV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HIDV stock?
Investing in AB Active ETFs Inc AB US High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 75.31 - 92.75 and current price 92.75. Many compare 2.19% and 13.18% before placing orders at 92.75 or 93.05. Explore the HIDV price chart live with daily changes.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB US High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB US High Dividend ETF in the past year was 92.75. Within 75.31 - 92.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 91.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track AB Active ETFs Inc AB US High Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB US High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB US High Dividend ETF (HIDV) over the year was 75.31. Comparing it with the current 92.75 and 75.31 - 92.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIDV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HIDV stock split?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB US High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 91.98, and 12.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 91.98
- Open
- 92.35
- Bid
- 92.75
- Ask
- 93.05
- Low
- 92.35
- High
- 92.75
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.84%
- Month Change
- 2.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.18%
- Year Change
- 12.23%