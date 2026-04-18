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HIBS: Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares
HIBS exchange rate has changed by -4.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.94 and at a high of 19.79.
Follow Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HIBS News
- July's Summer Heat Runs Cold
- The S&P 500’s Danger Zone Is Hiding in These 100 Stocks. 2 Ways to Protect Yourself from the Implosion.
- S&P 500 Retreats As AI Speculation Deflates With Arrival Of Lower Cost Competition (SPX)
- Q2 2026 Earnings Preview: Navigating High Expectations, Tariff Rebates, War Uncertainties
- U.S. Equities: What's Hiding Beneath The Market's Headline Returns?
- Going Nowhere
- S&P 500 Declines As Overinflated AI Stocks Lose Some Air (SPX)
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In June 2026
- S&P 500 Earnings: All About Expected Q2 '26 Results - Like Big Banks, Financials Here
- S&P 500 Retreats After Jobs Report Raises Prospect Of Rate Hikes (SPX)
- Is The S&P 500 Rising Too Much Too Fast?
- My Oh My, What A Month Of May (null:SPX)
- Risk Management For Retirees: When To Reduce Exposure
- S&P 500 Fully Recovers As Iran War Impact Disappears From Stock Prices
- The S&P 500 Gets Jolted By Inflation Fears
- AI-Powered Earnings Send S&P 500 To New Record Highs
- Fed Holds Rates Steady As Equity Markets Remain Strong And Growth Stays Uneven
- Midterm Elections Haven’t Radically Changed Economic Growth
- The S&P 500 Clocks A New Record High As Geopolitics Hold Index Back From Rising Higher
- S&P 500 Clocks New Record High As Near-Record Winning Streak Continues
- S&P 500 Snapshot: The 7,000 Era Begins Amid Triple Record Highs
- Markets Climb As Risks Ease And Earnings Deliver
- Whale's Insight: The Rebound Is Spreading Across Bitcoin, Altcoins, And Stocks
- Nasdaq Up By 60% Since Liberation Day Selloff And By 100% In 3 Years (NDX)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HIBS stock price today?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock is priced at 19.04 today. It trades within 18.94 - 19.79, yesterday's close was 19.99, and trading volume reached 264. The live price chart of HIBS shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares is currently valued at 19.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 136.82% and USD. View the chart live to track HIBS movements.
How to buy HIBS stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares shares at the current price of 19.04. Orders are usually placed near 19.04 or 19.34, while 264 and -1.70% show market activity. Follow HIBS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HIBS stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 3.87 - 55.06 and current price 19.04. Many compare -17.29% and 327.87% before placing orders at 19.04 or 19.34. Explore the HIBS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the past year was 55.06. Within 3.87 - 55.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) over the year was 3.87. Comparing it with the current 19.04 and 3.87 - 55.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIBS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HIBS stock split?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.99, and 136.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.99
- Open
- 19.37
- Bid
- 19.04
- Ask
- 19.34
- Low
- 18.94
- High
- 19.79
- Volume
- 264
- Daily Change
- -4.75%
- Month Change
- -17.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 327.87%
- Year Change
- 136.82%