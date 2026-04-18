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HIBS: Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

19.04 USD 0.95 (4.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HIBS exchange rate has changed by -4.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.94 and at a high of 19.79.

Follow Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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HIBS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HIBS stock price today?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock is priced at 19.04 today. It trades within 18.94 - 19.79, yesterday's close was 19.99, and trading volume reached 264. The live price chart of HIBS shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares is currently valued at 19.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 136.82% and USD. View the chart live to track HIBS movements.

How to buy HIBS stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares shares at the current price of 19.04. Orders are usually placed near 19.04 or 19.34, while 264 and -1.70% show market activity. Follow HIBS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HIBS stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 3.87 - 55.06 and current price 19.04. Many compare -17.29% and 327.87% before placing orders at 19.04 or 19.34. Explore the HIBS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the past year was 55.06. Within 3.87 - 55.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) over the year was 3.87. Comparing it with the current 19.04 and 3.87 - 55.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIBS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HIBS stock split?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.99, and 136.82% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
18.94 19.79
Year Range
3.87 55.06
Previous Close
19.99
Open
19.37
Bid
19.04
Ask
19.34
Low
18.94
High
19.79
Volume
264
Daily Change
-4.75%
Month Change
-17.29%
6 Months Change
327.87%
Year Change
136.82%
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