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HGRO: Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF
HGRO exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.88 and at a high of 31.06.
Follow Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HGRO stock price today?
Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF stock is priced at 31.00 today. It trades within 30.88 - 31.06, yesterday's close was 30.89, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of HGRO shows these updates.
Does Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF is currently valued at 31.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.54% and USD. View the chart live to track HGRO movements.
How to buy HGRO stock?
You can buy Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF shares at the current price of 31.00. Orders are usually placed near 31.00 or 31.30, while 32 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow HGRO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HGRO stock?
Investing in Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.21 - 31.85 and current price 31.00. Many compare 1.87% and 6.13% before placing orders at 31.00 or 31.30. Explore the HGRO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF in the past year was 31.85. Within 26.21 - 31.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF (HGRO) over the year was 26.21. Comparing it with the current 31.00 and 26.21 - 31.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HGRO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HGRO stock split?
Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.89, and 16.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.89
- Open
- 31.04
- Bid
- 31.00
- Ask
- 31.30
- Low
- 30.88
- High
- 31.06
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 1.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.13%
- Year Change
- 16.54%