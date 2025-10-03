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HGLB: Highland Global Allocation Fund
HGLB exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.50 and at a high of 7.57.
Follow Highland Global Allocation Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HGLB News
- CGO: Positioned For Continued Outperformance Of Foreign Markets
- SCD: Unique CEF Could Be Well-Positioned To Outperform In The Current Environment
- SCD: A Reasonable Fund For Income Investors (NYSE:SCD)
- HGLB: Flawed Portfolio Structure Limits Appeal (NYSE:HGLB)
- PGP: Fails To Live Up To Its Potential And Is Not Worth The Current Price (NYSE:PGP)
- GLO: The Yield Is Nice, But I Still Have Concerns
- HGLB: Heavily Concentrated To A Few Positions (NYSE:HGLB)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HGLB stock price today?
Highland Global Allocation Fund stock is priced at 7.53 today. It trades within 7.50 - 7.57, yesterday's close was 7.50, and trading volume reached 56. The live price chart of HGLB shows these updates.
Does Highland Global Allocation Fund stock pay dividends?
Highland Global Allocation Fund is currently valued at 7.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.44% and USD. View the chart live to track HGLB movements.
How to buy HGLB stock?
You can buy Highland Global Allocation Fund shares at the current price of 7.53. Orders are usually placed near 7.53 or 7.83, while 56 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow HGLB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HGLB stock?
Investing in Highland Global Allocation Fund involves considering the yearly range 7.17 - 10.64 and current price 7.53. Many compare 1.07% and -16.24% before placing orders at 7.53 or 7.83. Explore the HGLB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Highland Global Allocation Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the past year was 10.64. Within 7.17 - 10.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Highland Global Allocation Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Highland Global Allocation Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) over the year was 7.17. Comparing it with the current 7.53 and 7.17 - 10.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HGLB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HGLB stock split?
Highland Global Allocation Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.50, and -12.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.50
- Open
- 7.51
- Bid
- 7.53
- Ask
- 7.83
- Low
- 7.50
- High
- 7.57
- Volume
- 56
- Daily Change
- 0.40%
- Month Change
- 1.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.24%
- Year Change
- -12.44%