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HFND: Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ET
HFND exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.58 and at a high of 24.63.
Follow Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ET dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HFND News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HFND stock price today?
Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ET stock is priced at 24.63 today. It trades within 24.58 - 24.63, yesterday's close was 24.47, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of HFND shows these updates.
Does Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ET stock pay dividends?
Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ET is currently valued at 24.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.57% and USD. View the chart live to track HFND movements.
How to buy HFND stock?
You can buy Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ET shares at the current price of 24.63. Orders are usually placed near 24.63 or 24.93, while 7 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow HFND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HFND stock?
Investing in Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ET involves considering the yearly range 22.85 - 24.79 and current price 24.63. Many compare 2.33% and 3.49% before placing orders at 24.63 or 24.93. Explore the HFND price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ET stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ET in the past year was 24.79. Within 22.85 - 24.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ET performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ET stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ET (HFND) over the year was 22.85. Comparing it with the current 24.63 and 22.85 - 24.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HFND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HFND stock split?
Tidal ETF Trust Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ET has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.47, and 3.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.47
- Open
- 24.58
- Bid
- 24.63
- Ask
- 24.93
- Low
- 24.58
- High
- 24.63
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 2.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.49%
- Year Change
- 3.57%