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HFMF: Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF
HFMF exchange rate has changed by -0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.19 and at a high of 21.30.
Follow Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HFMF stock price today?
Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF stock is priced at 21.21 today. It trades within 21.19 - 21.30, yesterday's close was 21.42, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of HFMF shows these updates.
Does Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF stock pay dividends?
Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF is currently valued at 21.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.26% and USD. View the chart live to track HFMF movements.
How to buy HFMF stock?
You can buy Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF shares at the current price of 21.21. Orders are usually placed near 21.21 or 21.51, while 6 and -0.42% show market activity. Follow HFMF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HFMF stock?
Investing in Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.20 - 24.91 and current price 21.21. Many compare 1.68% and -10.51% before placing orders at 21.21 or 21.51. Explore the HFMF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF in the past year was 24.91. Within 20.20 - 24.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF (HFMF) over the year was 20.20. Comparing it with the current 21.21 and 20.20 - 24.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HFMF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HFMF stock split?
Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.42, and 3.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.42
- Open
- 21.30
- Bid
- 21.21
- Ask
- 21.51
- Low
- 21.19
- High
- 21.30
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.98%
- Month Change
- 1.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.51%
- Year Change
- 3.26%