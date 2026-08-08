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HFGM: Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF
HFGM exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.89 and at a high of 31.16.
Follow Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HFGM stock price today?
Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF stock is priced at 30.89 today. It trades within 30.89 - 31.16, yesterday's close was 30.96, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of HFGM shows these updates.
Does Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF stock pay dividends?
Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF is currently valued at 30.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.68% and USD. View the chart live to track HFGM movements.
How to buy HFGM stock?
You can buy Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF shares at the current price of 30.89. Orders are usually placed near 30.89 or 31.19, while 12 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow HFGM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HFGM stock?
Investing in Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.46 - 37.05 and current price 30.89. Many compare 4.85% and -8.56% before placing orders at 30.89 or 31.19. Explore the HFGM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF in the past year was 37.05. Within 29.46 - 37.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF (HFGM) over the year was 29.46. Comparing it with the current 30.89 and 29.46 - 37.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HFGM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HFGM stock split?
Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.96, and -5.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.96
- Open
- 31.03
- Bid
- 30.89
- Ask
- 31.19
- Low
- 30.89
- High
- 31.16
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- 4.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.56%
- Year Change
- -5.68%