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HERD: Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
HERD exchange rate has changed by 1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.26 and at a high of 51.69.
Follow Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HERD News
- Global PMI Data Point To Sustained Manufacturing Spurt In July, Momentum Slows High Prices
- Behind The Index: How Only 1 In 8 Of 35,000 Stocks Makes It Into FTSE All-World Index
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Growth Hits Highest Since February Amid Strengthening Service Sector Expansion
- Global PMI Shows Sustained Manufacturing Growth Surge, But Future Optimism Fades
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- Consumer Service Providers Suffer Sharpest Hit Of All Business Sectors Since War Outbreak
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- CIO Weekly: Japan Shows Resilience
- Equity Outlook Q2 2026: Global Growth Holds Firm As Geopolitical Risk Simmers
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Capturing Consistent Return Streams In Capricious Equity Markets
- Global PMI Shows Manufacturing Resilience Tested Amid Surging Prices & Supply Chain Delays
- Global Manufacturers Report Safety Stock Building As War Stokes Supply And Price Concerns
- March Madness
- CIO Notebook: Fed Holds Steady As Inflation Fears Grow
- Steady Today, Uncertain Tomorrow: Iran War Tests U.S. Resilience
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- Market Signals: Dispersion Deepens As AI Pressures Software, Geopolitical Risks Escalate
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HERD stock price today?
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock is priced at 51.69 today. It trades within 51.26 - 51.69, yesterday's close was 50.89, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of HERD shows these updates.
Does Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF is currently valued at 51.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.95% and USD. View the chart live to track HERD movements.
How to buy HERD stock?
You can buy Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF shares at the current price of 51.69. Orders are usually placed near 51.69 or 51.99, while 11 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow HERD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HERD stock?
Investing in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.12 - 51.69 and current price 51.69. Many compare 2.76% and 10.07% before placing orders at 51.69 or 51.99. Explore the HERD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the past year was 51.69. Within 41.12 - 51.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) over the year was 41.12. Comparing it with the current 51.69 and 41.12 - 51.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HERD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HERD stock split?
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.89, and 22.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.89
- Open
- 51.49
- Bid
- 51.69
- Ask
- 51.99
- Low
- 51.26
- High
- 51.69
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 1.57%
- Month Change
- 2.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.07%
- Year Change
- 22.95%