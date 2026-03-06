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HERD: Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

51.69 USD 0.80 (1.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HERD exchange rate has changed by 1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.26 and at a high of 51.69.

Follow Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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HERD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HERD stock price today?

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock is priced at 51.69 today. It trades within 51.26 - 51.69, yesterday's close was 50.89, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of HERD shows these updates.

Does Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock pay dividends?

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF is currently valued at 51.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.95% and USD. View the chart live to track HERD movements.

How to buy HERD stock?

You can buy Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF shares at the current price of 51.69. Orders are usually placed near 51.69 or 51.99, while 11 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow HERD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HERD stock?

Investing in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.12 - 51.69 and current price 51.69. Many compare 2.76% and 10.07% before placing orders at 51.69 or 51.99. Explore the HERD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the past year was 51.69. Within 41.12 - 51.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) over the year was 41.12. Comparing it with the current 51.69 and 41.12 - 51.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HERD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HERD stock split?

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.89, and 22.95% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
51.26 51.69
Year Range
41.12 51.69
Previous Close
50.89
Open
51.49
Bid
51.69
Ask
51.99
Low
51.26
High
51.69
Volume
11
Daily Change
1.57%
Month Change
2.76%
6 Months Change
10.07%
Year Change
22.95%
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