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HEQT: Simplify Hedged Equity ETF
HEQT exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.39 and at a high of 34.47.
Follow Simplify Hedged Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HEQT stock price today?
Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock is priced at 34.44 today. It trades within 34.39 - 34.47, yesterday's close was 34.36, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of HEQT shows these updates.
Does Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify Hedged Equity ETF is currently valued at 34.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.26% and USD. View the chart live to track HEQT movements.
How to buy HEQT stock?
You can buy Simplify Hedged Equity ETF shares at the current price of 34.44. Orders are usually placed near 34.44 or 34.74, while 23 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow HEQT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HEQT stock?
Investing in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.57 - 34.47 and current price 34.44. Many compare 1.62% and 6.66% before placing orders at 34.44 or 34.74. Explore the HEQT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the past year was 34.47. Within 30.57 - 34.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Hedged Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) over the year was 30.57. Comparing it with the current 34.44 and 30.57 - 34.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HEQT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HEQT stock split?
Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.36, and 12.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.36
- Open
- 34.39
- Bid
- 34.44
- Ask
- 34.74
- Low
- 34.39
- High
- 34.47
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 1.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.66%
- Year Change
- 12.26%