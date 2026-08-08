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HELS: Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF
HELS exchange rate has changed by 1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.26 and at a high of 24.38.
Follow Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HELS stock price today?
Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF stock is priced at 24.29 today. It trades within 24.26 - 24.38, yesterday's close was 24.04, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of HELS shows these updates.
Does Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF is currently valued at 24.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.15% and USD. View the chart live to track HELS movements.
How to buy HELS stock?
You can buy Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF shares at the current price of 24.29. Orders are usually placed near 24.29 or 24.59, while 12 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow HELS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HELS stock?
Investing in Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.40 - 26.41 and current price 24.29. Many compare 0.66% and -5.15% before placing orders at 24.29 or 24.59. Explore the HELS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF in the past year was 26.41. Within 22.40 - 26.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF (HELS) over the year was 22.40. Comparing it with the current 24.29 and 22.40 - 26.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HELS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HELS stock split?
Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.04, and -3.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.04
- Open
- 24.27
- Bid
- 24.29
- Ask
- 24.59
- Low
- 24.26
- High
- 24.38
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 1.04%
- Month Change
- 0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.15%
- Year Change
- -3.15%