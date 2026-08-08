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HEFT: Hedgeye Fourth Turning ETF
HEFT exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.38 and at a high of 26.44.
Follow Hedgeye Fourth Turning ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HEFT stock price today?
Hedgeye Fourth Turning ETF stock is priced at 26.39 today. It trades within 26.38 - 26.44, yesterday's close was 26.28, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of HEFT shows these updates.
Does Hedgeye Fourth Turning ETF stock pay dividends?
Hedgeye Fourth Turning ETF is currently valued at 26.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.77% and USD. View the chart live to track HEFT movements.
How to buy HEFT stock?
You can buy Hedgeye Fourth Turning ETF shares at the current price of 26.39. Orders are usually placed near 26.39 or 26.69, while 9 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow HEFT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HEFT stock?
Investing in Hedgeye Fourth Turning ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.92 - 28.84 and current price 26.39. Many compare 1.38% and -4.18% before placing orders at 26.39 or 26.69. Explore the HEFT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hedgeye Fourth Turning ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hedgeye Fourth Turning ETF in the past year was 28.84. Within 24.92 - 28.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hedgeye Fourth Turning ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Hedgeye Fourth Turning ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hedgeye Fourth Turning ETF (HEFT) over the year was 24.92. Comparing it with the current 26.39 and 24.92 - 28.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HEFT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HEFT stock split?
Hedgeye Fourth Turning ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.28, and 5.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.28
- Open
- 26.38
- Bid
- 26.39
- Ask
- 26.69
- Low
- 26.38
- High
- 26.44
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.18%
- Year Change
- 5.77%