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HEEM: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

41.69 USD 0.29 (0.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HEEM exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.26 and at a high of 41.79.

Follow iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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HEEM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HEEM stock price today?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock is priced at 41.69 today. It trades within 41.26 - 41.79, yesterday's close was 41.40, and trading volume reached 129. The live price chart of HEEM shows these updates.

Does iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is currently valued at 41.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.81% and USD. View the chart live to track HEEM movements.

How to buy HEEM stock?

You can buy iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF shares at the current price of 41.69. Orders are usually placed near 41.69 or 41.99, while 129 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow HEEM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HEEM stock?

Investing in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.88 - 46.42 and current price 41.69. Many compare 2.89% and 6.19% before placing orders at 41.69 or 41.99. Explore the HEEM price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the past year was 46.42. Within 30.88 - 46.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) over the year was 30.88. Comparing it with the current 41.69 and 30.88 - 46.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HEEM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HEEM stock split?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.40, and 32.81% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
41.26 41.79
Year Range
30.88 46.42
Previous Close
41.40
Open
41.69
Bid
41.69
Ask
41.99
Low
41.26
High
41.79
Volume
129
Daily Change
0.70%
Month Change
2.89%
6 Months Change
6.19%
Year Change
32.81%
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