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HECA: Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF
HECA exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.51 and at a high of 27.66.
Follow Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HECA stock price today?
Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF stock is priced at 27.66 today. It trades within 27.51 - 27.66, yesterday's close was 27.44, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of HECA shows these updates.
Does Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF stock pay dividends?
Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF is currently valued at 27.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.72% and USD. View the chart live to track HECA movements.
How to buy HECA stock?
You can buy Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF shares at the current price of 27.66. Orders are usually placed near 27.66 or 27.96, while 57 and 0.55% show market activity. Follow HECA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HECA stock?
Investing in Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.21 - 30.90 and current price 27.66. Many compare 0.84% and -8.53% before placing orders at 27.66 or 27.96. Explore the HECA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF in the past year was 30.90. Within 25.21 - 30.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF (HECA) over the year was 25.21. Comparing it with the current 27.66 and 25.21 - 30.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HECA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HECA stock split?
Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.44, and 9.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.44
- Open
- 27.51
- Bid
- 27.66
- Ask
- 27.96
- Low
- 27.51
- High
- 27.66
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- 0.80%
- Month Change
- 0.84%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.53%
- Year Change
- 9.72%