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HEAL: Global X HealthTech ETF
HEAL exchange rate has changed by 4.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.07 and at a high of 28.54.
Follow Global X HealthTech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HEAL stock price today?
Global X HealthTech ETF stock is priced at 28.53 today. It trades within 28.07 - 28.54, yesterday's close was 27.33, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of HEAL shows these updates.
Does Global X HealthTech ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X HealthTech ETF is currently valued at 28.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.02% and USD. View the chart live to track HEAL movements.
How to buy HEAL stock?
You can buy Global X HealthTech ETF shares at the current price of 28.53. Orders are usually placed near 28.53 or 28.83, while 35 and 1.64% show market activity. Follow HEAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HEAL stock?
Investing in Global X HealthTech ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.00 - 29.73 and current price 28.53. Many compare 4.20% and 9.65% before placing orders at 28.53 or 28.83. Explore the HEAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X HealthTech ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X HealthTech ETF in the past year was 29.73. Within 23.00 - 29.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X HealthTech ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X HealthTech ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X HealthTech ETF (HEAL) over the year was 23.00. Comparing it with the current 28.53 and 23.00 - 29.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HEAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HEAL stock split?
Global X HealthTech ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.33, and 9.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.33
- Open
- 28.07
- Bid
- 28.53
- Ask
- 28.83
- Low
- 28.07
- High
- 28.54
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 4.39%
- Month Change
- 4.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.65%
- Year Change
- 9.02%