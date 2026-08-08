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HDUS: Lattice Strategies Trust Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF
HDUS exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.25 and at a high of 74.46.
Follow Lattice Strategies Trust Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HDUS stock price today?
Lattice Strategies Trust Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF stock is priced at 74.40 today. It trades within 74.25 - 74.46, yesterday's close was 73.93, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of HDUS shows these updates.
Does Lattice Strategies Trust Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Lattice Strategies Trust Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF is currently valued at 74.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.56% and USD. View the chart live to track HDUS movements.
How to buy HDUS stock?
You can buy Lattice Strategies Trust Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF shares at the current price of 74.40. Orders are usually placed near 74.40 or 74.70, while 17 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow HDUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HDUS stock?
Investing in Lattice Strategies Trust Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 61.38 - 74.72 and current price 74.40. Many compare 2.16% and 12.64% before placing orders at 74.40 or 74.70. Explore the HDUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lattice Strategies Trust Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lattice Strategies Trust Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF in the past year was 74.72. Within 61.38 - 74.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lattice Strategies Trust Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Lattice Strategies Trust Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lattice Strategies Trust Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (HDUS) over the year was 61.38. Comparing it with the current 74.40 and 61.38 - 74.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HDUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HDUS stock split?
Lattice Strategies Trust Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.93, and 12.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 73.93
- Open
- 74.25
- Bid
- 74.40
- Ask
- 74.70
- Low
- 74.25
- High
- 74.46
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 2.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.64%
- Year Change
- 12.56%