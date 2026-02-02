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HDG: ProShares Hedge Replication ETF
HDG exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.88 and at a high of 54.95.
Follow ProShares Hedge Replication ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HDG News
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- QAI: Hedge Fund Replication ETF With TIPs-Like Return And Risk (NYSEARCA:QAI)
- Inside Hedge Fund Strategies: How They Work And Why Investors Are Paying Attention
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HDG stock price today?
ProShares Hedge Replication ETF stock is priced at 54.95 today. It trades within 54.88 - 54.95, yesterday's close was 54.81, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of HDG shows these updates.
Does ProShares Hedge Replication ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Hedge Replication ETF is currently valued at 54.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.92% and USD. View the chart live to track HDG movements.
How to buy HDG stock?
You can buy ProShares Hedge Replication ETF shares at the current price of 54.95. Orders are usually placed near 54.95 or 55.25, while 2 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow HDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HDG stock?
Investing in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.45 - 55.18 and current price 54.95. Many compare 1.12% and 4.07% before placing orders at 54.95 or 55.25. Explore the HDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Hedge Replication ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the past year was 55.18. Within 50.45 - 55.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Hedge Replication ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Hedge Replication ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) over the year was 50.45. Comparing it with the current 54.95 and 50.45 - 55.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HDG stock split?
ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.81, and 8.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.81
- Open
- 54.88
- Bid
- 54.95
- Ask
- 55.25
- Low
- 54.88
- High
- 54.95
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 1.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.07%
- Year Change
- 8.92%