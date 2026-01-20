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HDEF: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF
HDEF exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.08 and at a high of 34.19.
Follow Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HDEF News
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- HDEF: Low-Cost International Dividend ETF With Average Returns (NYSEARCA:HDEF)
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Why Slow And Steady Still Wins In Dividend Investing
- How Equity Income Can Cushion Inflation And Create Durable Returns
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- A Broader Toolkit For Defense In Multi-Asset Income
- Harnessing Yield — And Growth — In Multi-Asset Income
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- HDEF: Solid Dividends, But Don’t Expect Strong Growth (NYSEARCA:HDEF)
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HDEF stock price today?
Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock is priced at 34.12 today. It trades within 34.08 - 34.19, yesterday's close was 33.85, and trading volume reached 149. The live price chart of HDEF shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF is currently valued at 34.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.98% and USD. View the chart live to track HDEF movements.
How to buy HDEF stock?
You can buy Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF shares at the current price of 34.12. Orders are usually placed near 34.12 or 34.42, while 149 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow HDEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HDEF stock?
Investing in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.84 - 34.25 and current price 34.12. Many compare 0.71% and 1.31% before placing orders at 34.12 or 34.42. Explore the HDEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the past year was 34.25. Within 28.84 - 34.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) over the year was 28.84. Comparing it with the current 34.12 and 28.84 - 34.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HDEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HDEF stock split?
Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.85, and 15.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.85
- Open
- 34.15
- Bid
- 34.12
- Ask
- 34.42
- Low
- 34.08
- High
- 34.19
- Volume
- 149
- Daily Change
- 0.80%
- Month Change
- 0.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.31%
- Year Change
- 15.98%