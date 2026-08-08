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HBTC: Harbourton Capital Group
HBTC exchange rate has changed by 2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.49 and at a high of 18.49.
Follow Harbourton Capital Group dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is HBTC stock price today?
Harbourton Capital Group stock is priced at 18.49 today. It trades within 18.49 - 18.49, yesterday's close was 18.12, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of HBTC shows these updates.
Does Harbourton Capital Group stock pay dividends?
Harbourton Capital Group is currently valued at 18.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -40.78% and USD. View the chart live to track HBTC movements.
How to buy HBTC stock?
You can buy Harbourton Capital Group shares at the current price of 18.49. Orders are usually placed near 18.49 or 18.79, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow HBTC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HBTC stock?
Investing in Harbourton Capital Group involves considering the yearly range 17.19 - 31.22 and current price 18.49. Many compare 6.39% and -12.70% before placing orders at 18.49 or 18.79. Explore the HBTC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Harbourton Capital Group stock highest prices?
The highest price of Harbourton Capital Group in the past year was 31.22. Within 17.19 - 31.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Harbourton Capital Group performance using the live chart.
What are Harbourton Capital Group stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Harbourton Capital Group (HBTC) over the year was 17.19. Comparing it with the current 18.49 and 17.19 - 31.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HBTC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HBTC stock split?
Harbourton Capital Group has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.12, and -40.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.12
- Open
- 18.49
- Bid
- 18.49
- Ask
- 18.79
- Low
- 18.49
- High
- 18.49
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 2.04%
- Month Change
- 6.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.70%
- Year Change
- -40.78%