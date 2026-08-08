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HBNB: Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp.
HBNB exchange rate has changed by 5.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.25 and at a high of 5.51.
Follow Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HBNB stock price today?
Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. stock is priced at 5.51 today. It trades within 5.25 - 5.51, yesterday's close was 5.21, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of HBNB shows these updates.
Does Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. stock pay dividends?
Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. is currently valued at 5.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 104.83% and USD. View the chart live to track HBNB movements.
How to buy HBNB stock?
You can buy Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. shares at the current price of 5.51. Orders are usually placed near 5.51 or 5.81, while 20 and 4.16% show market activity. Follow HBNB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HBNB stock?
Investing in Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. involves considering the yearly range 2.69 - 10.43 and current price 5.51. Many compare 5.76% and -32.64% before placing orders at 5.51 or 5.81. Explore the HBNB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. in the past year was 10.43. Within 2.69 - 10.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (HBNB) over the year was 2.69. Comparing it with the current 5.51 and 2.69 - 10.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HBNB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HBNB stock split?
Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.21, and 104.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.21
- Open
- 5.29
- Bid
- 5.51
- Ask
- 5.81
- Low
- 5.25
- High
- 5.51
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- 5.76%
- Month Change
- 5.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.64%
- Year Change
- 104.83%