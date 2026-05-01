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HAUZ: Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF
HAUZ exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.06 and at a high of 23.23.
Follow Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HAUZ News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- The Truce Is Loose
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Testing The Truce
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- What Do ETFs In Asia Mean For Investors In Today’s Markets?
- Global PMI Shows Factory Growth Spurt Amid Boost From Price And Supply Worries
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
- REITs Rip As Mega-Deals Hit
- Why Are Global Investors Looking To Asia As An Investment Destination?
- Global Economic Outlook: May 2026
- Inflation Reignites, Yields Spike
- From Oil Shock To Earnings Pop
- REITs Excel, Earnings Swell, Fed Rebels
- Markets Rebound As Geopolitical Shocks Follow A Familiar Script
- Charting A Distinct Course To Asia’s Awakening Equity Markets
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HAUZ stock price today?
Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 23.17 today. It trades within 23.06 - 23.23, yesterday's close was 22.97, and trading volume reached 52. The live price chart of HAUZ shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 23.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.22% and USD. View the chart live to track HAUZ movements.
How to buy HAUZ stock?
You can buy Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 23.17. Orders are usually placed near 23.17 or 23.47, while 52 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow HAUZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HAUZ stock?
Investing in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.91 - 25.72 and current price 23.17. Many compare 0.96% and -7.39% before placing orders at 23.17 or 23.47. Explore the HAUZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF in the past year was 25.72. Within 21.91 - 25.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) over the year was 21.91. Comparing it with the current 23.17 and 21.91 - 25.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HAUZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HAUZ stock split?
Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.97, and 0.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.97
- Open
- 23.08
- Bid
- 23.17
- Ask
- 23.47
- Low
- 23.06
- High
- 23.23
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- 0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.39%
- Year Change
- 0.22%