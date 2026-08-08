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HAPS: Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF
HAPS exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.77 and at a high of 31.77.
Follow Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is HAPS stock price today?
Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF stock is priced at 31.77 today. It trades within 31.77 - 31.77, yesterday's close was 31.87, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of HAPS shows these updates.
Does Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 31.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.57% and USD. View the chart live to track HAPS movements.
How to buy HAPS stock?
You can buy Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF shares at the current price of 31.77. Orders are usually placed near 31.77 or 32.07, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow HAPS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HAPS stock?
Investing in Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.80 - 37.24 and current price 31.77. Many compare -14.69% and -3.49% before placing orders at 31.77 or 32.07. Explore the HAPS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF in the past year was 37.24. Within 29.80 - 37.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF (HAPS) over the year was 29.80. Comparing it with the current 31.77 and 29.80 - 37.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HAPS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HAPS stock split?
Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.87, and 6.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.87
- Open
- 31.77
- Bid
- 31.77
- Ask
- 32.07
- Low
- 31.77
- High
- 31.77
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- -14.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.49%
- Year Change
- 6.57%