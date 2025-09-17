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HAPI: Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF
HAPI exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.29 and at a high of 46.55.
Follow Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HAPI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HAPI stock price today?
Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF stock is priced at 46.33 today. It trades within 46.29 - 46.55, yesterday's close was 46.30, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of HAPI shows these updates.
Does Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF is currently valued at 46.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.70% and USD. View the chart live to track HAPI movements.
How to buy HAPI stock?
You can buy Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF shares at the current price of 46.33. Orders are usually placed near 46.33 or 46.63, while 14 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow HAPI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HAPI stock?
Investing in Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.47 - 46.55 and current price 46.33. Many compare 1.62% and 11.40% before placing orders at 46.33 or 46.63. Explore the HAPI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF in the past year was 46.55. Within 38.47 - 46.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF (HAPI) over the year was 38.47. Comparing it with the current 46.33 and 38.47 - 46.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HAPI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HAPI stock split?
Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.30, and 18.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.30
- Open
- 46.29
- Bid
- 46.33
- Ask
- 46.63
- Low
- 46.29
- High
- 46.55
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 1.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.40%
- Year Change
- 18.70%