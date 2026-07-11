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HAIL: SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF
HAIL exchange rate has changed by 3.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.40 and at a high of 38.40.
Follow SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HAIL News
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- CDT Insider Sentiment July 2026 - The Market Is Asking Questions
- S&P 500 To 10,000 - Why, When, And How Stocks Get There
- Passive In Name Only: The Active Bet Within Your Equity Index
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
- S&P 500 Earnings Yield Now 5%; A Quick Take On Google's Earnings Report
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- U.S. Stocks: Margin Math Tests The Earnings Story
- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Defense Investing In A New Era Of Geopolitics, AI, And Global Security Transformation
- Margin Debt Jumps 7.9% In June To Another Record High
- A Pause And Some Jitters
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Sobriety, Thy Name Is Bond Market
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inches Away From Record High
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HAIL stock price today?
SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock is priced at 38.40 today. It trades within 38.40 - 38.40, yesterday's close was 37.28, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of HAIL shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF is currently valued at 38.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.06% and USD. View the chart live to track HAIL movements.
How to buy HAIL stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF shares at the current price of 38.40. Orders are usually placed near 38.40 or 38.70, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow HAIL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HAIL stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.97 - 44.58 and current price 38.40. Many compare 3.23% and 10.18% before placing orders at 38.40 or 38.70. Explore the HAIL price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the past year was 44.58. Within 30.97 - 44.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL) over the year was 30.97. Comparing it with the current 38.40 and 30.97 - 44.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HAIL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HAIL stock split?
SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.28, and 10.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.28
- Open
- 38.40
- Bid
- 38.40
- Ask
- 38.70
- Low
- 38.40
- High
- 38.40
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 3.00%
- Month Change
- 3.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.18%
- Year Change
- 10.06%