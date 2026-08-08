- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HACQ: HCM IV Acquisition Corp.
HACQ exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.06 and at a high of 10.06.
Follow HCM IV Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HACQ stock price today?
HCM IV Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.06 today. It trades within 10.06 - 10.06, yesterday's close was 10.06, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of HACQ shows these updates.
Does HCM IV Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
HCM IV Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.60% and USD. View the chart live to track HACQ movements.
How to buy HACQ stock?
You can buy HCM IV Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.06. Orders are usually placed near 10.06 or 10.36, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow HACQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HACQ stock?
Investing in HCM IV Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.86 - 10.09 and current price 10.06. Many compare 0.30% and 0.60% before placing orders at 10.06 or 10.36. Explore the HACQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are HCM IV Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of HCM IV Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.09. Within 9.86 - 10.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track HCM IV Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are HCM IV Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of HCM IV Acquisition Corp. (HACQ) over the year was 9.86. Comparing it with the current 10.06 and 9.86 - 10.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HACQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HACQ stock split?
HCM IV Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.06, and 0.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.06
- Open
- 10.06
- Bid
- 10.06
- Ask
- 10.36
- Low
- 10.06
- High
- 10.06
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.60%
- Year Change
- 0.60%