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GYLD: Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF
GYLD exchange rate has changed by -2.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.18 and at a high of 14.34.
Follow Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GYLD stock price today?
Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF stock is priced at 14.18 today. It trades within 14.18 - 14.34, yesterday's close was 14.50, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of GYLD shows these updates.
Does Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF stock pay dividends?
Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF is currently valued at 14.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.38% and USD. View the chart live to track GYLD movements.
How to buy GYLD stock?
You can buy Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF shares at the current price of 14.18. Orders are usually placed near 14.18 or 14.48, while 3 and -0.49% show market activity. Follow GYLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GYLD stock?
Investing in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.88 - 14.69 and current price 14.18. Many compare -2.14% and 0.42% before placing orders at 14.18 or 14.48. Explore the GYLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF in the past year was 14.69. Within 12.88 - 14.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF (GYLD) over the year was 12.88. Comparing it with the current 14.18 and 12.88 - 14.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GYLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GYLD stock split?
Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.50, and 6.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.50
- Open
- 14.25
- Bid
- 14.18
- Ask
- 14.48
- Low
- 14.18
- High
- 14.34
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -2.21%
- Month Change
- -2.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.42%
- Year Change
- 6.38%