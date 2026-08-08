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GXPT: Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF
GXPT exchange rate has changed by 1.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.87 and at a high of 34.15.
Follow Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GXPT stock price today?
Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF stock is priced at 34.09 today. It trades within 33.87 - 34.15, yesterday's close was 33.60, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of GXPT shows these updates.
Does Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF is currently valued at 34.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.07% and USD. View the chart live to track GXPT movements.
How to buy GXPT stock?
You can buy Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF shares at the current price of 34.09. Orders are usually placed near 34.09 or 34.39, while 48 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow GXPT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GXPT stock?
Investing in Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.64 - 35.05 and current price 34.09. Many compare 8.22% and 33.92% before placing orders at 34.09 or 34.39. Explore the GXPT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF in the past year was 35.05. Within 23.64 - 35.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF (GXPT) over the year was 23.64. Comparing it with the current 34.09 and 23.64 - 35.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GXPT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GXPT stock split?
Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.60, and 37.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.60
- Open
- 33.98
- Bid
- 34.09
- Ask
- 34.39
- Low
- 33.87
- High
- 34.15
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 1.46%
- Month Change
- 8.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.92%
- Year Change
- 37.07%