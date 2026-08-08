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GXPE: Global X Purecap MSCI Energy ETF
GXPE exchange rate has changed by -1.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.45 and at a high of 33.67.
Follow Global X Purecap MSCI Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GXPE stock price today?
Global X Purecap MSCI Energy ETF stock is priced at 33.67 today. It trades within 33.45 - 33.67, yesterday's close was 34.18, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of GXPE shows these updates.
Does Global X Purecap MSCI Energy ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Purecap MSCI Energy ETF is currently valued at 33.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.63% and USD. View the chart live to track GXPE movements.
How to buy GXPE stock?
You can buy Global X Purecap MSCI Energy ETF shares at the current price of 33.67. Orders are usually placed near 33.67 or 33.97, while 2 and 0.66% show market activity. Follow GXPE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GXPE stock?
Investing in Global X Purecap MSCI Energy ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.26 - 37.46 and current price 33.67. Many compare -2.26% and 1.17% before placing orders at 33.67 or 33.97. Explore the GXPE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Purecap MSCI Energy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Purecap MSCI Energy ETF in the past year was 37.46. Within 25.26 - 37.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Purecap MSCI Energy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Purecap MSCI Energy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Purecap MSCI Energy ETF (GXPE) over the year was 25.26. Comparing it with the current 33.67 and 25.26 - 37.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GXPE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GXPE stock split?
Global X Purecap MSCI Energy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.18, and 25.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.18
- Open
- 33.45
- Bid
- 33.67
- Ask
- 33.97
- Low
- 33.45
- High
- 33.67
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -1.49%
- Month Change
- -2.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.17%
- Year Change
- 25.63%