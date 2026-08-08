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GXPD: Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF
GXPD exchange rate has changed by 1.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.00 and at a high of 27.14.
Follow Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GXPD stock price today?
Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF stock is priced at 27.06 today. It trades within 27.00 - 27.14, yesterday's close was 26.71, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of GXPD shows these updates.
Does Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF is currently valued at 27.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.41% and USD. View the chart live to track GXPD movements.
How to buy GXPD stock?
You can buy Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF shares at the current price of 27.06. Orders are usually placed near 27.06 or 27.36, while 10 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow GXPD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GXPD stock?
Investing in Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.84 - 27.87 and current price 27.06. Many compare -0.51% and 8.81% before placing orders at 27.06 or 27.36. Explore the GXPD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF in the past year was 27.87. Within 22.84 - 27.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF (GXPD) over the year was 22.84. Comparing it with the current 27.06 and 22.84 - 27.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GXPD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GXPD stock split?
Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.71, and 6.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.71
- Open
- 27.14
- Bid
- 27.06
- Ask
- 27.36
- Low
- 27.00
- High
- 27.14
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 1.31%
- Month Change
- -0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.81%
- Year Change
- 6.41%