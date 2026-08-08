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GXPC: Global X PureCap MSCI Communication Services ETF
GXPC exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.06 and at a high of 30.24.
Follow Global X PureCap MSCI Communication Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GXPC stock price today?
Global X PureCap MSCI Communication Services ETF stock is priced at 30.24 today. It trades within 30.06 - 30.24, yesterday's close was 30.17, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of GXPC shows these updates.
Does Global X PureCap MSCI Communication Services ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X PureCap MSCI Communication Services ETF is currently valued at 30.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.91% and USD. View the chart live to track GXPC movements.
How to buy GXPC stock?
You can buy Global X PureCap MSCI Communication Services ETF shares at the current price of 30.24. Orders are usually placed near 30.24 or 30.54, while 41 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow GXPC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GXPC stock?
Investing in Global X PureCap MSCI Communication Services ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.94 - 33.43 and current price 30.24. Many compare -1.40% and 3.00% before placing orders at 30.24 or 30.54. Explore the GXPC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X PureCap MSCI Communication Services ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X PureCap MSCI Communication Services ETF in the past year was 33.43. Within 25.94 - 33.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X PureCap MSCI Communication Services ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X PureCap MSCI Communication Services ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X PureCap MSCI Communication Services ETF (GXPC) over the year was 25.94. Comparing it with the current 30.24 and 25.94 - 33.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GXPC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GXPC stock split?
Global X PureCap MSCI Communication Services ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.17, and 15.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.17
- Open
- 30.15
- Bid
- 30.24
- Ask
- 30.54
- Low
- 30.06
- High
- 30.24
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- -1.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.00%
- Year Change
- 15.91%