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GXIG: Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
GXIG exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.45 and at a high of 24.46.
Follow Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GXIG stock price today?
Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.46 today. It trades within 24.45 - 24.46, yesterday's close was 24.40, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of GXIG shows these updates.
Does Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.59% and USD. View the chart live to track GXIG movements.
How to buy GXIG stock?
You can buy Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.46. Orders are usually placed near 24.46 or 24.76, while 5 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow GXIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GXIG stock?
Investing in Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.28 - 26.35 and current price 24.46. Many compare 0.04% and -3.39% before placing orders at 24.46 or 24.76. Explore the GXIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 26.35. Within 23.28 - 26.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GXIG) over the year was 23.28. Comparing it with the current 24.46 and 23.28 - 26.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GXIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GXIG stock split?
Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.40, and -3.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.40
- Open
- 24.45
- Bid
- 24.46
- Ask
- 24.76
- Low
- 24.45
- High
- 24.46
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.39%
- Year Change
- -3.59%