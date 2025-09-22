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GWX: SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF

45.79 USD 0.58 (1.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GWX exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.49 and at a high of 45.79.

Follow SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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GWX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GWX stock price today?

SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF stock is priced at 45.79 today. It trades within 45.49 - 45.79, yesterday's close was 45.21, and trading volume reached 69. The live price chart of GWX shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF is currently valued at 45.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.33% and USD. View the chart live to track GWX movements.

How to buy GWX stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF shares at the current price of 45.79. Orders are usually placed near 45.79 or 46.09, while 69 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GWX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GWX stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.75 - 47.22 and current price 45.79. Many compare 5.56% and 0.64% before placing orders at 45.79 or 46.09. Explore the GWX price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF in the past year was 47.22. Within 40.75 - 47.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF (GWX) over the year was 40.75. Comparing it with the current 45.79 and 40.75 - 47.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GWX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GWX stock split?

SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.21, and 1.33% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
45.49 45.79
Year Range
40.75 47.22
Previous Close
45.21
Open
45.79
Bid
45.79
Ask
46.09
Low
45.49
High
45.79
Volume
69
Daily Change
1.28%
Month Change
5.56%
6 Months Change
0.64%
Year Change
1.33%
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