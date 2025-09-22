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GWX: SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF
GWX exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.49 and at a high of 45.79.
Follow SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GWX News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- SCZ: A Primer On This Foreign Developed Market Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Market Signals: Global Equities Face Higher Bar In 2026
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
- International Growth Outlook: Necessity Sparks Opportunity
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GWX stock price today?
SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF stock is priced at 45.79 today. It trades within 45.49 - 45.79, yesterday's close was 45.21, and trading volume reached 69. The live price chart of GWX shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF is currently valued at 45.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.33% and USD. View the chart live to track GWX movements.
How to buy GWX stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF shares at the current price of 45.79. Orders are usually placed near 45.79 or 46.09, while 69 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GWX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GWX stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.75 - 47.22 and current price 45.79. Many compare 5.56% and 0.64% before placing orders at 45.79 or 46.09. Explore the GWX price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF in the past year was 47.22. Within 40.75 - 47.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF (GWX) over the year was 40.75. Comparing it with the current 45.79 and 40.75 - 47.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GWX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GWX stock split?
SPDR S&P International SmallCap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.21, and 1.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.21
- Open
- 45.79
- Bid
- 45.79
- Ask
- 46.09
- Low
- 45.49
- High
- 45.79
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- 1.28%
- Month Change
- 5.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.64%
- Year Change
- 1.33%