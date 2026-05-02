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GVI: iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

105.42 USD 0.18 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GVI exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 105.34 and at a high of 105.49.

Follow iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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GVI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GVI stock price today?

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock is priced at 105.42 today. It trades within 105.34 - 105.49, yesterday's close was 105.24, and trading volume reached 212. The live price chart of GVI shows these updates.

Does iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF is currently valued at 105.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.24% and USD. View the chart live to track GVI movements.

How to buy GVI stock?

You can buy iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF shares at the current price of 105.42. Orders are usually placed near 105.42 or 105.72, while 212 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow GVI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GVI stock?

Investing in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 105.00 - 108.34 and current price 105.42. Many compare 0.30% and -2.14% before placing orders at 105.42 or 105.72. Explore the GVI price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the past year was 108.34. Within 105.00 - 108.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 105.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (GVI) over the year was 105.00. Comparing it with the current 105.42 and 105.00 - 108.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GVI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GVI stock split?

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 105.24, and -1.24% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
105.34 105.49
Year Range
105.00 108.34
Previous Close
105.24
Open
105.48
Bid
105.42
Ask
105.72
Low
105.34
High
105.49
Volume
212
Daily Change
0.17%
Month Change
0.30%
6 Months Change
-2.14%
Year Change
-1.24%
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