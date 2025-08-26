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GUT: Gabelli Utility Trust (The)
GUT exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.25 and at a high of 6.31.
Follow Gabelli Utility Trust (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GUT News
- Gabelli Utility Trust: Common Stock At The Top, Preferred Stock - Stability With A1 Rating
- Gabelli Utility Trust Q1 2026 Commentary (GUT)
- The Start Of A Semi-Rotation? Then Buy DPG (NYSE:DPG)
- Tracking Mario Gabelli's Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio - Q1 2026 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- CEF Weekly Review: Proxy Adviser Calls Out Gabelli
- The secret to lowering gas prices in the U.S.? Selling American oil overseas.
- Closed-End Funds: Looking For Infrastructure Opportunities With AI Driving Them Higher
- GUT Is Good, But XLU Is Better (NYSE:GUT)
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q4 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- ASGI: Solid Portfolio, Performance, And Yield, But Terrible Price (Downgrade) (NYSE:ASGI)
- BUI: Reasons For Optimism, But The Current Price Is Too High (NYSE:BUI)
- Gabelli Utility Trust: We Don't Like The Valuation; Want Qualified 6% From The Preferred
- Look Behind The Scenes And ZTR Offers Much Better Appreciation Potential Than GUT
- You Still Have Time To Jump In On ZTR's Rights Offering (ZTR)
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q3 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Gabelli Utility Trust Q3 2025 Commentary
- GUT: Massive Premium Isn't Justified By Earnings (NYSE:GUT)
- The Gabelli Utility Trust Q2 2025 Commentary
- How to invest in the cheapest sector of the stock market for long-term gains
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GUT stock price today?
Gabelli Utility Trust (The) stock is priced at 6.25 today. It trades within 6.25 - 6.31, yesterday's close was 6.23, and trading volume reached 188. The live price chart of GUT shows these updates.
Does Gabelli Utility Trust (The) stock pay dividends?
Gabelli Utility Trust (The) is currently valued at 6.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.47% and USD. View the chart live to track GUT movements.
How to buy GUT stock?
You can buy Gabelli Utility Trust (The) shares at the current price of 6.25. Orders are usually placed near 6.25 or 6.55, while 188 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow GUT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GUT stock?
Investing in Gabelli Utility Trust (The) involves considering the yearly range 5.42 - 7.07 and current price 6.25. Many compare -2.65% and 2.80% before placing orders at 6.25 or 6.55. Explore the GUT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gabelli Utility Trust (The) stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gabelli Utility Trust (The) in the past year was 7.07. Within 5.42 - 7.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gabelli Utility Trust (The) performance using the live chart.
What are Gabelli Utility Trust (The) stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gabelli Utility Trust (The) (GUT) over the year was 5.42. Comparing it with the current 6.25 and 5.42 - 7.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GUT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GUT stock split?
Gabelli Utility Trust (The) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.23, and 6.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.23
- Open
- 6.27
- Bid
- 6.25
- Ask
- 6.55
- Low
- 6.25
- High
- 6.31
- Volume
- 188
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- -2.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.80%
- Year Change
- 6.47%