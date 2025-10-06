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GUSH: Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares
GUSH exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.38 and at a high of 36.22.
Follow Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GUSH News
- U.S. May Oil Production Drops
- Can Brent Crude Rally to $120? Energy ETFs Likely to Win
- Leveraged Oil ETFs Likely to Surge as Hormuz Tensions Deepen
- U.S. April Oil Production: Another Record High
- Using GUSH For Some Of My Oil/Gas Sector Exposure (NYSEARCA:GUSH)
- Energy ETFs Could Be Positioned for More Gains: Here's Why
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights GUSH, ERX, DRIP, DIG and OILU
- Bet on Leveraged Energy ETFs on Extended Iran Blockade Worries
- Oil to Stay Elevated Above Pre-Conflict Levels: Energy ETFs to Benefit
- GUSH: Immediate Uncertainty And Conflict Risks Dominate (NYSEARCA:GUSH)
- The $250 million daily bet: How the Iran crisis triggered a frenzy in leveraged oil trades
- Weather Drops U.S. January Oil Production
- Crude Oil Trade: Defensive And Tactical Stock Buying
- November World Oil Production Slides
- Time to Buy Leveraged Oil & Energy ETFs?
- Leveraged Oil & Energy ETFs Soar on Rising U.S.-Iran Tensions
- U.S. November Oil Production Drops
- GUSH: Examining The Structure And Suitability Of This 2X Leveraged ETF (NYSEARCA: GUSH)
- DRIP: Looking At The Structure And Suitability Of This Leveraged Inverse ETF
- Record U.S. October Oil Production
- Trading The Range In Energy, Positioning For A Trend With GUSH And DRIP (NYSEARCA:GUSH)
- July World Oil Production New All-Time High (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- OPEC+ Agrees To A Modest Output Hike
- Weekly Market Pulse: No Data, No Problem
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GUSH stock price today?
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 35.26 today. It trades within 34.38 - 36.22, yesterday's close was 35.51, and trading volume reached 799. The live price chart of GUSH shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 35.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 42.70% and USD. View the chart live to track GUSH movements.
How to buy GUSH stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 35.26. Orders are usually placed near 35.26 or 35.56, while 799 and 0.94% show market activity. Follow GUSH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GUSH stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 20.80 - 48.66 and current price 35.26. Many compare -7.96% and 1.76% before placing orders at 35.26 or 35.56. Explore the GUSH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 48.66. Within 20.80 - 48.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) over the year was 20.80. Comparing it with the current 35.26 and 20.80 - 48.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GUSH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GUSH stock split?
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.51, and 42.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.51
- Open
- 34.93
- Bid
- 35.26
- Ask
- 35.56
- Low
- 34.38
- High
- 36.22
- Volume
- 799
- Daily Change
- -0.70%
- Month Change
- -7.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.76%
- Year Change
- 42.70%