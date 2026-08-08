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GTOS: Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF
GTOS exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.92 and at a high of 24.92.
Follow Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is GTOS stock price today?
Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.92 today. It trades within 24.92 - 24.92, yesterday's close was 24.94, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of GTOS shows these updates.
Does Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.31% and USD. View the chart live to track GTOS movements.
How to buy GTOS stock?
You can buy Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.92. Orders are usually placed near 24.92 or 25.22, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GTOS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GTOS stock?
Investing in Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.81 - 25.27 and current price 24.92. Many compare 0.12% and -0.99% before placing orders at 24.92 or 25.22. Explore the GTOS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF in the past year was 25.27. Within 24.81 - 25.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF (GTOS) over the year was 24.81. Comparing it with the current 24.92 and 24.81 - 25.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GTOS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GTOS stock split?
Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.94, and -1.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.94
- Open
- 24.92
- Bid
- 24.92
- Ask
- 25.22
- Low
- 24.92
- High
- 24.92
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.99%
- Year Change
- -1.31%