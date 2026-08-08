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GTOP: Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities ETF
GTOP exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.95 and at a high of 49.87.
Follow Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GTOP stock price today?
Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 49.75 today. It trades within 48.95 - 49.87, yesterday's close was 49.27, and trading volume reached 91. The live price chart of GTOP shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 49.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.72% and USD. View the chart live to track GTOP movements.
How to buy GTOP stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 49.75. Orders are usually placed near 49.75 or 50.05, while 91 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow GTOP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GTOP stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.43 - 50.59 and current price 49.75. Many compare 5.25% and 34.13% before placing orders at 49.75 or 50.05. Explore the GTOP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities ETF in the past year was 50.59. Within 34.43 - 50.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities ETF (GTOP) over the year was 34.43. Comparing it with the current 49.75 and 34.43 - 50.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GTOP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GTOP stock split?
Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.27, and 24.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.27
- Open
- 49.70
- Bid
- 49.75
- Ask
- 50.05
- Low
- 48.95
- High
- 49.87
- Volume
- 91
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- 5.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.13%
- Year Change
- 24.72%