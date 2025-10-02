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GTIP: Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF
GTIP exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.61 and at a high of 47.67.
Follow Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GTIP News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GTIP stock price today?
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock is priced at 47.66 today. It trades within 47.61 - 47.67, yesterday's close was 47.55, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of GTIP shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF is currently valued at 47.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.89% and USD. View the chart live to track GTIP movements.
How to buy GTIP stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF shares at the current price of 47.66. Orders are usually placed near 47.66 or 47.96, while 50 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GTIP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GTIP stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.52 - 50.32 and current price 47.66. Many compare 0.02% and -4.58% before placing orders at 47.66 or 47.96. Explore the GTIP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the past year was 50.32. Within 47.52 - 50.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) over the year was 47.52. Comparing it with the current 47.66 and 47.52 - 50.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GTIP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GTIP stock split?
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.55, and -3.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.55
- Open
- 47.66
- Bid
- 47.66
- Ask
- 47.96
- Low
- 47.61
- High
- 47.67
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.58%
- Year Change
- -3.89%